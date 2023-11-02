Kogi Guber : SDP alleges plan to arrest its leaders on terrorism charges

By Idris Ahmed, Lokoja

Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kogi State chapter has raised the alarm, alleging, that Governor Yahaya Bello has planned to arrest major stakeholders of the party on trumped up charges of terrorism.

A press release signed by Isaiah Davies Ijele, Director, New Media, Muri/ Sam campaign council and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday alleged that the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has concluded plans to utilize illegal governmental means to arrest major stakeholders and leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP,) branding them as terrorists.

According to the release, a reliable source familiar with Governor Yahaya Bello’s alleged plot, key leaders of the SDP, such as the Director General, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Sheikh Jibril Ibrahim, the Director General of Youths Mobilization, Hon. Ahmed Attah, and other esteemed members of the Muri/Sam Campaign Council are some of the targets.

Ijele said said as part of the plot to cage the party and its leadership, a court order has been secured in order to arrest them.

” We feel it is essential to bring this information to the attention of the General public. We firmly assert that any attempt to detain our leaders will be met with resistance from the citizens of Kogi State, who are eager for a change in governance,” the statement read.

The Director New Media, who did not mention his source of the source, also revealed that an FCT Anti Kidnap team, led by the OC Anti-Kidnapping, FCT Command, and his thugs have been contracted to carry out these actions.

” We are making an urgent appeal to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and all relevant security agencies to take swift action and prevent Governor Yahaya Bello and his associates from proceeding with these unjust actions. We assert that elections should not be treated as acts of war or matters of life and death,” Ijele said.

The SDP express its un shareable confidence and trust that the relevant authorities will intervene and uphold justice in this matter.

