Kogi Guber Race : Commissioner canvasses support for APC Governorship candidate, Ododo

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi State Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engineer Abubakar Bashir Gegu, has urged the people of the state to give maximum support for, Ahmed Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 11 governorship election.

He advised the people of the state to sustain their loyalty and the unflinching support for the the government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello, by ensuring that the APC candidate wins the next election so that the laudable programmes initiated and executed by the administration would be improved upon.

The Commissioner gave the advise over the weekend at his country home, Gegu, in Kogi LGA during an interactive session with the people and stakeholders of the community.

He maintained that the present administration led by Governor Yahaya Bello has tremendously improved upon the infrastructure and social wellbeing of the people as well as the unity of all segments of the state.

Engr Bashir Gegu pointed out that the community of Gegu is a good example of beneficiary of the dividends of democracy as it proudly and happily has a model medical center,renovated schools,improved social amenities and an upgraded traditional institution.

While commending the people of the state for their loyalty and support for the government and its programmes, the Commissioner, urged them to also be part of the continuity project of the Governor, by supporting and voting massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC)) candidate Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo as the next Governor of the state.

He assured that the people of the state will not be disappointed by the incoming government to be led by Ododo, whom he described as hardworking, visionary and very committed to the welfare of the citizens.

According to Gegu, the APC candidate has a lot to offer, especially that the Bello administration has laid concrete foundation for the development of the state through the new direction policy and blueprint

He therefore appealed to the people of Kogi state to shun all diversionary antics like ethnicity,religion and other anti social trends deliberately traded to confuse and disunite them.