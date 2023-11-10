Kogi Guber: PWD endorse Ododo, commends Bello for establishing disability Commission

By Idris Ahmed

Persons With Disabilities in Kogi State have declared their support and endorsed the All Progressives Congress APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo for November Governorship election.

The endorsement of the APC candidate follows the high level of inclusiveness of the disabled persons in the ruling party and its governments at all levels.

Chairman of the Disability commission, Honourable, Daniel Ibrahim Arome, who addressed a press conference at the Disable Commission office in Lokoja,disclosed that the over 35,000 members of the people with various disabilities have benefited from the out going Bello administration.

The Chairman of the commission, Mr.noted that the APC political structure inbeded the disabled persons and recognised and include them in governance by appointing them into enviable positions at all levels.

“Permit me to start with the overall structure of the APC as a political party, from National ,State to Local Government and to the Wards , have constitutional provisions that ordinary members of the party have right to participate in the electoral process, despite all human and natural hurdles placed on the way of progress.

READ ALSO: Court orders immediate reinstatement, promotion and…

“The APC led government in Kogi state under the leadership of Alhaji Yahaya Bello has also demonstrated high level of inclusion of persons with disability”, the Chairman said.

According to the Chairman, the efforts of the governor towards improving the welfare of the disabled in the state include, domesticating the disability right Law, establishment of Kogi state agency for Disability affairs, appointment of not less than 10 with disabilities into government among numerous kind gestures.

“We therefore as a Community call on all the people of Kogi state and those who love persons with disabilities to que behind Ahmed Usman Ododo come November 11 2023″, he stated.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary of the Disability commission, Barr Zacheous Dare , expressed gratitude that persons with disability in the state have realized the need to support the ruling APC in view of the support, empowerment and creating an agency for them.

He urged the people of the state to give total support to Ahmed Usman Ododo to be the next governor of the state, so that the good works of Yahaya Bello will not be in vain.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com