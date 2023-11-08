Kogi Guber: Political parties sign peace accord, set for November 11

By Idris Ahmed

The 18 political parties that have fielded candidates for the Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State have signed a peace accords that compels them to maintain peace and orderliness before, during and after the November 11 governorship election.

In compliance with the tradition of ensuring peace and tranquility during elections, the National Peace Committee led by the former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalam I Abubakar, on Wednesday, organised the ceremony where critical Stakeholders including political parties, candidates, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) jointly signed to be responsible for breaches before, during and after the election.

His Eminence, John Cardinal Oneikan, who represented the Chairman of the Committee at the signing ceremony held at the Edge Drive, Hotel Lokoja, warned the political parties and security agencies against intimidation of voters.

Cardinal Oneikan expressed disappointment over the poor attendance of the critical Stakeholders, casting doubts on their sincerely and patriotism.

According to the Cardinal the election is a rare opportunity for the citizens to exercise their franchise, while the contestants are to present themselves and not to impose against the wishes of the people.

READ ALSO: ‘Wike wants to control his base for Tinubu’s next..

He urged INEC to improve on its ebbing reputation by proving critics wrong in the task of ensuring credible, hitch free, transparent and acceptable outcome of the election.

Cardinal Oneikan, who commended the security agencies for the efforts towards peaceful conduct of the election in Kogi state, aqhowever admonished them to be very professional in the discharge of their duties.

He pleaded with the Police and security agencies not to compromise while performing their duties as the entire world is watching, especially with series of allegations trending in the media.

While appealing to the government to allow justice to reign and refrain from being bias, the Cardinal, said, politics should be for the common good of the ordinary citizens and not a matter of life and death.

In his remarks, National Chairman, INEC, Professor Mahmud Yakubu represented by a National Commissioner, Professor Sani Muhammed Adam, commended Cardinal Oneikan for wisdom and advises.

Prof. Adam assured that INEC will conduct the election in accordance with the electoral act and laid down rules, enjoined the people to be peaceful during the exercise

The peace accord ceremony was attended by DIG Habu Sani of the Force Intelligence who represented the Inspector General of Police.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com