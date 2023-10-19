Kogi Guber : ” Peoples Parliament Network” not partisan – Comrade Samuel

…says body will not endorse any candidate or party

By Idris Ahmed

The Peoples Parliament Network, a group of youths in Kogi State, poised to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming November governorship election, has distanced itself from endorsing any political party or candidates.

Speaker of the Peoples Parliament, Comrade Musa Samuel, in an interview with journalists yesterday in Lokoja, insisted that the mandate of the group is to douse ethnic and religious tension or agenda before, during and after the election in Kogi State.

Comrade Samuel, while hoping for understanding from politicians for the peaceful conduct of the governorship election, urged the people of the state to unite against ethnic and religious profiling as being witnessed in the ongoing electioneering campaigns.

He disclosed that the Peoples Parliament has gone far in its consultations with relevant Stakeholders and groups in the state with the sole objective to avert further violence and maintain peace so as to ensure successful conduct of the election.

” We are contacting and deliberating with leaders, legislators, youth groups, women, political office holders, civil servants and ethnic groups, sensitizing them on the need to live in peace with one another despite differences in their political parties.

READ ALSO: CSOs hails the repositioning of SHAFDB by 44 member..

” No election can hold in an atmosphere of rancour or instability. So for a free fair and credible election with acceptable result , people must give peace a chance.

“Kogi State is blessed with Human and Natural Resources , which we are all aware , but instead of utilizing them for development of the state and future generations, we are very busy destroying them, through retrogressive politics of ethnicity religion and other visionless activities, dragging us backward”, he lamented.

He therefore, urged the government and the entire people of the state to realize the potentials inherent and unite for a positive change so as to utilize them for the benefit of future generations.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com