Kogi Guber : PDP vows to defeat APC in November election

…with unity of purpose, we will defeat the APC – Barr. Kabiru Usman

By Idris Ahmed

The main opposition party in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to win the November 2023 state governorship election.

A front line governorship aspirant, Barrister Kabiru Usman, in a message to the Kogi State PDP delegates on Saturday, assured that it is possible to defeat APC in the November election if the party leadership and members commit to working in unity to win.

The message titled “Fear not, we can defeat the APC if we work together as one”, was directed to the PDP delegates for the scheduled April primary election in the state, admonishing them to be honest and dedicated to the party ideals as they get set to elect flag-bearer for the November governorship election.

“The challenges of our dear Kogi State have been lingering since 2016 when APC took charge of our dear state, as citizens have been subjected to series of unfortunate hardship, especially unemployment,. food shortage, high school fees, infrastructural deficit, wasteful spending of state resources and high handedness in all facets of life.

” We are faced with challenges that are increasingly seeming unsurmountable on virtually every side. Fellow Kogi people are losing hope of ever experiencing good governance ever again in every passing day of APC leadership in the State.

“Fellow Kogi citizens are very worried, they are asking if it will ever get better in the State again. They yearn for the PDP days when they prospered as citizens. They yearn for the days when you don’t have to be a Government appointee to be a beneficiary of the Government in the State.

“Now is the perfect time to get it right as a State, else the economic pressure already occasioned by APC’s bad policies on us as citizens will only worsen within the next 4 years and God forbid that we finally get to a point where we now have to resort to disowning our own family members just to escape ‘economic pressures from home’ if we let APC to continue to rule us as citizens.

“I am not in the race for personal glory or for fame, rather, considering the seriousness of the task at hand, the task of rescuing our dear State from APC and rescuing our dear State from bad governance, I am in the race to win for our party and to win for every single Kogite facing one form of challenge or another, challenges that ordinarily can be surmounted if the right Government is in place in the State.

“We have what it takes to defeat the APC. With unity of purpose, we can do it in November.

“Don’t forget to vote for me to be the flag-bearer of our great party, the PDP, when you cast your vote as a delegate on April 16.

“We shall together, rescue our dear Kogi State from the APC and we shall together, re-introduce good governance to all fellow Kogites,” Barr. Usman appealed to the delegates.

