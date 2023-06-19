Kogi Guber: PDP stalwart, Sen Aidoko visits Bello, hails APC development strides

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, over the weekend received Senator Attai Aidoko Ali, a former Kogi East representative at the National Assembly at his Abuja residence.

Senator Aidoko Ali, for 16 years was on the Peoples Democratic Party PDP platform as a member of the the House of Representatives before he was elected to the Senate

The visit by the PDP stalwart to Governor Bello has sparked off speculation of an impending defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Bello, Onogwu Muhammed, stated that the longest serving national legislator from Kogi State commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his remarkable development initiatives in Kogi State.

Aidoko specifically praised the governor for the rehabilitation of the Ibana-Okpo-Igakeje-Emonyoku-Ogugu road, Ogugu erosion control, Inele-Adumu-Ogugu and other projects in his local government council, emphasizing its significance for the agrarian communities in the area.

The PDP strongman, Aidoko, applauded the governor for improving security in the state, which was previously unstable also acknowledged the governor’s efforts in establishing a robust security architecture and praised his bravery and commitment to ensuring peace for the citizens.

He lauded the governor and the All Progressives Congress for the recent primary election, which resulted in the selection of Ododo Ahmed Usman, as the party’s candidate for the Kogi 2023 governorship election.

Aidoko expressed the belief that the state requires a leader who can consolidate on uniting different ethnic groups, building bridges, and delivering democratic dividends to the people, stated that Ahmed Usman Ododo, the APC candidate has demonstrated these qualities through his humility and compassionate nature.