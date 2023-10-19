Kogi Guber : Okun Students reject Elders endorsement of Abejide, route for Dino Melaye

By Idris Ahmed

Few weeks to the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, the National Association of Okun Students ( NAOS), has rejected the endorsement of Hon. Leke Abejide as the preferred candidate the Okun clan will vote for.

Converging on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre, Lokoja, yesterday, the students said they have come to assertively and unequivocally express their unalloyed support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Senator Dino Melaye.

National President of the National Association , Comrade Ajibade Olamilekan David, who addressed the press conference, explained that the decision of Okun elders to endorse, Hon. Abejide was unilateral, kangaroo and unacceptable.

“On behalf of thousands of Okun Students, and by extension, Kogi West Students, we hereby assertively and unequivocally express our unalloyed support for the candidacy of the PDP candidate for Kogi State Governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, come 11th of November 2023” Comrade David announced.

He recalled that much earlier before the conduct of party primaries, the apex students’ body in Kogi West District, has expressed the need to produce the next Governor of Kogi State from Kogi West District.

The Okun Students leader, said it could have been as a fair, equitable and just consideration for any political party that upholds the tenets of democracy.

According to the students only the PDP conducted a free, fair, and transparent primary as a son of Kogi West, in the person of Senator Dino Melaye, emerged as the governorship candidate.

They however, reckoned that there are three candidates from the district, Kogi West, all of whom are of Okun extraction, and also have access to them, but after a careful analysis of their experiences in the political network and impact across the district, are not quite impactful.

The Students also said they have discovered that the viability of their political parties and their capacities to leverage on state and national political structures, are very deficient.

“Therefore the inevitable and logical conclusion is that the PDP candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, is the best among them based on all relevant criteria, which are Capacity Acceptability Political Experience, Accessibility, Intellectual prowess, Political structure,and Capacity”, the students narrated

According to Comrade David, the PDP candidate has proven beyond reasonable doubts that he has all it takes to make the state a prosperous place for all and sundry, pointing out that

the capacities he demonstrated during his last held positions are second to none in our history.

While they eulogized Dino Melaye for attracting development projects to Kogi West, his outspoken and vibrant spirit towards ensuring good governance in Nigeria as a whole is evidence of his zeal for growth.

“We call on all students, workers, and our hardworking but grossly underpaid parents to vote massively for Senator Dino Melaye, who is flying the flag of PDP on November 11, 2023”, the Students canvassed.

