Kogi Guber: Ododo storms Lokoja on consultation, promises security, continuity.

By Idris Ahmed

As registered political parties and their candidates’ for the November governorship election commence consultations across the length and breast of Kogi State, the All Progressives Congress Candidate, Hon. Ahmed Usman Ododo on Thursday triumphantly stormed Lokoja the Kogi State capital.

APC leaders, stakeholders, women and Youths from Kogi and Lokoja local government areas of the state in their thousands converged on the

state capital to receive the governorship hopeful.

The journey to Lokoja started from Abuja where useful discussions were held with prominent indigenes resident in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

When the consultation team hit the boarder of FCT and Kogi state, the Governorship Candidate, Ododo Ahmed Usman, had a stop over at Chikara village, where hundreds of the APC loyalists have already gathered to receive him.

While thanking them for the warm reception accorded him, Ododo pleaded with the enthusiastic party loyalists to exercise patients as the time for the campaign is still ahead when his programmes and manifesto will be unveiled.

Similar scenerio took place at all the villages along the Lokoja/Abuja road, except, areas like Gegu, the country home of the Commissioner of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engnr Abubakar Muhammed Bashir Gegu, where convoy was held up for hours.

Engr Bashir Gegu,expressed gratitude to the people of Gegu and the entire Kogi local government area for the wonderful support and love displayed to the APC Governorship candidate.

In Koton karfe the Candidate and the entourage led by Commissioner Bashir Gegu, despite the mammoth crowd,found their way to the palace of the Paramount Ruler of the LGA and Chairman, Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji AbdulRazak Isa Koto,for blessing, prayers and guidance.

After the formal introduction of the visitor to the Ohimege by the Commissioner, prayers were offered for peace and progress of the state.

Ododo, who assured the royal Father of his determination to continue from where the incumbent governor, also assured that the traditional institution will be accorded their roles and due respect including all entitlements.

The journey of less than an hour from Koton karfe to Lokoja took the convoy over two hours to arrive Lokoja the state capital.

Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources Engnr Abubakar Muhammed Bashir Gegu, addressing the crowd after the consultations within Lokoja metropolis, thanked all the members of the party for their cooperation, commitment and unflinching support for the choice of the state party leader and Governor of Kogi state.

He assured that their efforts at ensuring continuity in the administration will not be invain, urged them to continue to be peaceful throughout the period period of electioneering.

The Commissioner urged the Youths and the Woman particularly not to allow this golden opportunity to improve on the vast achievements by Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to elude them.