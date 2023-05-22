Kogi Guber: NWC member dumps APC for inability to clinch party primary

By Tom Okpe

Following his inability to obtain the party’s governorship ticket in the April 14, All Progressives Congress, (APC) Primary Election in Kogi state, a member of its National Working Committee, (NWC) and Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka has resigned his position from the party’s National Working Committee, (NWC) and party membership.

In the direct primary election conducted by officials sent by the national leadership of the party, monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) former Auditor General, Local Governments in Kogi State, Ododo Ahmed Usman, (OAU) polled a total of 78,704 votes to defeat six other contestants.

Yakubu was however, not part of the primary election exercise as he was battling with his suspension by his Ward party executives.

His resignation followed weeks of speculations that he had defected to the opposition Social Democratic Party, (SDP) with the promise to field him as its Governorship Candidate for the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the state.

In his resignation letter dated 17 May, 2023 addressed to the party chairman, APC Hqtrs, Blantyre Street Abuja titled: Notice of Resignation Letter; Deputy National Publicity Secretary and Member of the NWC of the APC, Ajaka said:

“As captioned above, I write to inform your good self and the National Working Committee, (NWC) of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), of my decision to resign my office as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary and also as member of the NWC.

“This gesture is a consequential act to the resignation of my membership, notice of which I have already communicated in writing to the Chairman of APC, Ajaka Ward 1 in Igalamela/Odolu LGA, Kogi State.

“Kindly permit me to extol the exemplary brinkmanship, astuteness, sagacity and political dexterity with which Senator Abdullahi Adamu, supported by the current NWC, have successfully bonded the hitherto fragile fabrics of the Party; firmly enough to record the most eminent victories in the last general elections.

“Having proudly won the presidential election therefore, I have the utmost faith that the Party, under your able charge will help the in-coming administration to upgrade the standard of governance for the greater good of Nigerians.

“I also, by this medium, wish to thank my fellow NWC members for their extra-ordinary camaraderie while we worked together. It is my hope that we are parting ways on the basis of principle, only to meet again, in due course.”

