Kogi Guber: “Ignore campaign of ethnicity, embrace peace, unity for devt”. Bello urges Kogi West voters

By Idris Ahmed

Thousands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters from all over Kogi state on Saturday converged on Kabba, headquarters of the Western Senatorial district, for the kick off of the Western zonal campaign for Usman Ahmed Ododo campaign for the November Governorship election.

Several Ododo campaign support groups from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, swelled the St Augustine College play ground, Kabba, venue of the rally, donning banners bearing inscriptions of solidarity with the APC candidate and the Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Addressing the tumultuous crowd, the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, noted with utmost satisfaction and expressed gratitude to the people of Kogi West Senatorial district, particularly the host community of the Okun people for their warm reception and show of solidarity.

He expressed confidence that their past performances in registering Kogi state as the most consistent entity where almost 99 percent of elective positions were won by the APC in the past elections will be sustained.

The Governor commended the people of the West Senatorial district for their continuous unity of purpose towards the victory of the party at the forthcoming November election, as exhibited by the overwhelming and practical show of love and solidarity.

He also urged them to support the agenda of uniting the people of the state and jettison the divisive tendencies of the selfish politicians who are using ethnicity as a ploy to enrich themselves and throw the entire state into confusion.

While asking the people to be consistent with the APC, Bello assured that his Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo is a very saleable product for the election, that is a ready made subject properly groomed for consolidation for the good of Kogi state.

He therefore urged the electorate to reject those that are planning to import violence during the forthcoming November Governorship election by resisting them through the popular force of ballot.

While alleging that a plan is being hatched to unleash violence on the people before, during and after election, the Governor assured that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to contain and nutralise

potential perpetrators of disturbances and criminalities.

READ ALSO: FCTA to disconnect 30,000 houses over unpaid water bill

In his welcome address, the Minister of Steel Development, Honourable Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, who is the Director General, Kogi state APC campaign council, said that the state can not afford to play the dangerous ethnic agenda.

He explained that with all the efforts of the APC administration under Governor Yahaya Bello in placing Kogi in the national political standing,, it will more rewarding for the state to maintain its status by voting massively for the ruling party.

According to the Minister, voting for the APC at the coming November election will be the best option that can guarantee the prosperous future of the state politically and economically.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com