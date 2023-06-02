Kogi Guber : Group holds special prayers for APC candidate, Ododo

By Idris Ahmed

As campaign for the November Kogi State Governorship election heats up, prominent All Progressives Congress stalwarts in the state on Thursday held an interdenominational religious prayers for the victory of APC candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The inter faiths prayers by both the Muslims and Christians were held at the Government House mosque and the Christian Chapel, simultaneously.

At the Christian Chapel in Government House, Lokoja, the Secretary to the Government of Kogi state, Dr. Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arikye, tasked the citizens for sustained prayers for Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo’s victory and for peaceful conduct of the poll.

Dr. Mrs Folashade Ayoade Arike, urged that no stone would be left unturned towards ensuring a peaceful polls and convincing victory for Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo, the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate.

The special prayer session which was organized by the Avoyi Team For Ododo 2023, with members cut across the State, attracted hundreds of prayer warriors from the two dominant religions.

The SSG described prayer as a master key to success for everything, pointing out that the prayer is geared towards the success of the forthcoming November Governorship election as well as the victory of the APC Flagbearer.

While pointing out that the prayer is to perfect all that has to do with the November Governorship election, APC and it Governorship Candidate, expressed optimism that with the prayers, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo will emerge victorious.

Dr.Arikye therefore prayed God to grant the APC Flagbearer sound health before, during and after the campaigns, assuring that all indication from support across the State point to the fact that the APC Flagbearer will win overwhelmingly.

In his remarks, the Chaplain, Government House Christian Chapel, Pastor Henry Asarapo, described prayer as the foundation and ingredients needed for a peaceful Kogi State Governorship election, urged the people of the State to sustain their prayers and support for a peaceful polls.

Similarly, one of the officiating Ministers, Special Apostle Prophet Tobi, described the prayer as the beginning of a great process towards the November Governorship election, described the period as one that would be great for the people of Kogi State.

At the Government House mosque, the Chief Imam, Ustaz Bashiru Ohu, stated that prayers have always been the sword for believers, maintaining that it is important at the beginning of a project such as the forthcoming November Governorship election.

He praised the efforts of Avoyi Team for the initiative, disclosed that prayers could not have come at a better time than now, prayed for Allah to accept the prayers and intentions of the organizers.

In her remarks, The Team Leader, Avoyi Team for Ododo 2023, Hon. Billy Avoyi, said the prayer is geared towards a peaceful Kogi State Governorship election, as well as the victory of the APC Flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo.

She added that the effort is to also seeks God’s divine intervention for victory of the APC Flagbearer, assured that the initiative would be sustained before, during and after the polls.

Hon. Avoyi expressed optimism that the APC Flagbearer will win convincingly in the November Governorship election, insisting that he has all the credentials to make the State an envy if elected.

Highlights of the prayer session was special prayers offered for Gov. Yahaya Bello, the All Progressives Congress candidate for the 2023 Governorship Election and for the Kogi State APC Flagbearer, Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo as well as for the Peace and Unity of the state before, during and after the election.

The special prayer session drew Christian and Muslim clerics from within and outside the state, who all converged on the Government House Christian Chapel and Mosque, prayed simultaneously for a peaceful 2023 Kogi State Governorship election.

