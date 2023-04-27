Kogi Guber election: Former Gov. Wada supports Ododo’s candidature

By Idris Ahmed

Former governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada (rtd), has declared support for Honourable Usman Ahmed Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November Governorship election.

Captain Wada, who welcomed the APC candidate to his resident in Abuja on Wednesday, offered prayers for Ododo’s success in the forthcoming governorship election, noting that his interest was for a peaceful and progressive Kogi State.

During the prayers, Captain Wada, who was Kogi State governor, from 2011 to 2015, counselled the APC candidate, Ododo, that it is ultimately God who grants power to whomever He wishes.

Captain Wada while congratulating Ododo for winning the primary election to emerge APC flag bearer also stressed the importance of peaceful elections, stating that such an environment is necessary for peace and development.

He assured the APC candidate of prayers and support ahead of the November polls in the state.

Earlier, Ododo Ahmed Usman thanked Captain Wada for his warm reception and hospitality.

He sought the former governor’s blessings, prayers, and wise counsel ahead of the November elections, recognizing the importance of the continuity of government.

Ododo acknowledged the contributions of past governors and promised to continue the legacy of equity, fairness, and justice in the state.

He thanked Captain Wada, who he described as a man of exceptional humility and fear of God, to not only endorse his candidacy, but also mobilize his supporters and political associates for his victory at the general elections.

READ ALSO: Zamfara district head kidnapped in his residence

The APC Governorship Candidate, who was accompanied by the Kogi state Commissioner for Energy and Rural Development, Hon Abdulmutalib Mohammed, assured the former governor that he will build on the achievements of the current administration of Yahaya Bello and others before him if elected.

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress in Kogi state held it’s governorship primary election on April 14, 2023, when Ahmed Usman Ododo was declared winner, having polled 78,704 votes to defeat other contestants in the race.