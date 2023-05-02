Kogi Guber election: FCT Minister of State, Ramatu declares support for Kogi APC Guber candidate

By Idris Ahmed

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has declared her support for Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 11 Kogi State governorship election.

Hajia Ramatu said his emergence as the winner of the primary election, was a reflection of the excellent leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Minister, who barred her mind on Monday while receiving the Governorship candidate of the party and his entourage in Abuja, expressed confidence that the APC would win the November 11 governorship election landslide .

“Let me congratulate you on your emergence as the candidate of our party. Your success at the primary is a triumph of loyalty. Never stop being who you are.

“I was initially worried about the number of aspirants in the race. But the manner the Governor went about providing excellent leadership made the primary hitch free and successful.

“For me, party is supreme and no matter our contentions, the moment the party makes a choice, I will ordinarily follow. I was the first National Woman Leader of our great party. I understand the supremacy of party decision. We will support Alhaji. Ododo to win and also support him to do well,” she said.

The FCT Minister of State called on all aspirants to unite and support the choice of the party, insisting that Kogi is very important to the APC.

” It is therefore necessary that Governor Yahaya Bello is succeeded by a visionary leader who will consolidate on his achievements, Hajiya Ramatu said.

The Governorship candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo, thanked the Minister for her support to the party at the last general elections, assuring her that his candidacy was to deepen the gains of the Governor Yahaya Bello symbolic tenure.

He promised that if elected, his administration would focus on the thematic areas of the present administration in the state.

In his remarks, the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who also contested for the ticket of the party during the Governorship primary, Deedat Ozigi, thanked the Minister for her support, saying majority of the aspirants were behind Ododo to move Kogi State forward.

On the APC candidate’s entourage were the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo; Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Bashir Gegu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Haddi Ametuo; Rector , Kogi State Polytechnic, Usman Ogbo; Isah Usman, as well as House of Representatives and House of Assembly Members-elect on the platform of the APC from Kogi State and other chieftains of the party.

The Kogi APC governorship candidate has intensified consultations with stakeholders from the state ahead of the off-season governorship election slated for November 11, 2023.