Kogi Guber: Bello’s CoS, others join race

… promises to consolidate achievements of GYB

By Tom Okpe

Chief of Staff, (CoS) to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Abdulkareem Asuku, has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the governorship ticket, under the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the November 11, race.

Also in the race to fight for the number one seat in the confluence state are

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ozigi Deedat and the Auditor General of the state, Usman Ododo.

The 39 year old chief of staff, accompanied by supporters and the other aspirants, Dedat and Ododo, obtained the N50 million, APC forms at the party’s secretariat in Abuja at the weekend.

Addressing journalists, Asuku said he has presented himself to be elected to serve his people and consolidate on the numerous achievements of Governor Bello in areas of security, infrastructural development and women inclusiveness.

He said constitutionally, the governor can only serve for two terms of eight years or else, the people of Kogi would have still asked him to continue serving.

He said: “Bello’s administration has achieved more than 40% of women inclusion and this requires consolidation. More importantly, his God-fearing style of governance has brought development to the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Today, we are not talking about politics of ethnicity and religious affiliation, we are looking for who can bring development.

“I served as the chief of staff of this administration and many referred to it as the engine room. I believe it’s better to elect a man who is part of the God-fearing administration of Yahaya Bello.”

The Chief of Staff said he was sure of victory because the youths constitutes 75% of voters registered, as provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) and that would benefit him as someone within that age bracket.

“Youths are today in charge in Nigeria and that is why someone like me can pick a form to contest for governorship position at 39.

“I told you before that when Governor Bello came on board, what used to be the norm is tribe, religion and social class, but today; we don’t talk about such things.

“In Kogi, by the leadership style of GYB, we have gone beyond such sentiments. If there is any sentiment, it is that of youths who are the majority,” he stated.

On his part, Dedat described Governor Bello as a bridge builder and good leader, determined in delivering dividends of democracy to all.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs explained that Youths and women are major beneficiaries of the present administration stressing that, “the tempo would be sustained if given the mandate.”

On his part, the Auditor General, Usman Ododo stated that under the present administration, financial leakages were blocked, which has helped in saving internal generated revenue, a feat he would sustain, if given the opportunity.

The aspirants further commended the governor for providing adequate security, unifying different tribes and religion in the state.

