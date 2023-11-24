Kogi Guber : Appeal Court constitutes Election Petition Tribunal, begins sitting on Saturday

By Idris Ahmed

The President of the Court of Appeal Justice Monica Bolna’an- Dongban has constituted, Kogi state off cycle Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to look in to cases arising from the November 11 governorship election.

Secretary of the Tribunal Mr David Umar, who disclosed to Journalists in Lokoja Thursday, said it is set to begin sitting on Saturday

The November 11 election produced Alhaji Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the election with 446,237 votes, while his closest rival, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 259,052 votes.

“By God’s grace, the tribunal will be sitting this Saturday, November 25, when we will be taking exparte motions.

“This is because all we have at hand right now are the exparte motions that will be taken on that Saturday.

“But the work proper may take few more days because counsels will have to go and start looking for documents at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the rest of them before they file their various petitions, ” Umar stated.

He said that the constitution of the election tribunal was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act (as amended).

He explained that the registry of the tribunal has since opened for business at the state High Court of Justice complex, Lokoja.