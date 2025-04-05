Kogi Govt to Launch First Annual Media Performance Report

By AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Kogi State Government will on Wednesday, April 9, release its comprehensive media performance report for the period, spanning January 2024 to January 2025.

This was made known by the Office of the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Kogi State in a statement on Saturday.

The report, which is first of its kind in the Confluence State, consists of an in-depth analysis of the media visibility and engagement, achieved by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration, which also, evaluates effectiveness of the media strategies employed by the administration.

READ ALSO: Nigeria, Senegal Reaffirm Strategic Ties at 65th Independence Anniversary

“In today’s increasingly competitive media landscape, where the allocation of resources for media operations is scrutinized, the need for data-driven communication strategies has never been more critical. This report provides valuable insights for media professionals, communication managers, and policymakers aiming to maximize the impact of their media efforts while justifying media expenditures.

“Through the use of advanced analytical tools and real-time data, the report demonstrates that effective communication is not just about disseminating messages but about creating measurable influence, shaping public perception, and strategically positioning the Government, within public discourse.

“The primary objective of the report is to track, evaluate, and aggregate media mentions related to the Governor’s administration, providing a clear understanding of how the media coverage translates into Return on Investment, ROI,” the statement stated.

According to the statement signed by Ismaila Isah, Special Adviser on Media to the Governor of Kogi State, over the past year, a total of 6,147 media mentions were recorded across a variety of platforms, including news stories, interviews, feature articles, photo stories, and online mentions.

“The report highlights that the Governor’s administration has consistently maintained a significant presence across television, radio, print, and digital media, contributing to a robust public engagement strategy.

“In terms of financial value, the Advertising Value Equivalent, AVE, for this period amounted to ₦309,028,767.20, which reflects the estimated cost of acquiring equivalent advertising space on the same media platforms, if the media exposure were paid.

“This is further complemented by a Public Relations Value, PRV, of ₦1,545,143,836.00, which illustrates the broader influence, credibility, and public impact of the media coverage of activities of the Kogi State Government in one year.

“It demonstrates a powerful and strategic use of media to not only inform the public but also, to shape the perception of governance in the State.

“The analysis draws from a hybrid approach combining the use of cutting-edge media monitoring technology, including Computer Aided Research & Media Analysis, CARMA, and traditional metrics like Advertising Value Equivalent, AVE.

“These tools provide a comprehensive view of media coverage, evaluating not only the frequency mentioned, but also the sentiment, placement, and impact of the coverage.

“Such detailed insights allow the Government to refine its communication strategies and ensure that its messages are reaching the intended audience effectively,” he said.

Isah said the report also reflects the importance of collaboration between various Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies’, MDAs, to ensure that the administration’s achievements and initiatives are communicated clearly and consistently to the public.

“By integrating efforts and streamlining communication, the Government has been able to create a unified message that resonates with the people, promoting accountability and trust in governance.”

The official presentation of the report will take place on Wednesday April 9th, 2025, at 10:00 AM, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Lokoja.

“This event will offer a platform to discuss the findings in details and explore the next steps in enhancing Government’s communication strategies, moving forward.”