Kogi Govt Reassures Citizens on Security, Vows to Neutralize Threats

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Kogi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and wellbeing of its citizens, assuring the public that it is intensifying efforts to safeguard lives and property across the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the government described recent flashes of security threats as desperate attempts by criminal elements to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state. He maintained that such threats will not weaken the resolve of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration to maintain law and order, adding that the government has already activated a range of strategic security operations, some of which cannot be publicly disclosed for operational effectiveness.

Fanwo noted that the administration has continued to invest in strengthening the capacity of local vigilante networks while deepening collaboration with conventional security agencies. According to him, the government has equipped its security architecture with improved logistics and surveillance capabilities to ensure rapid response and deterrence. These efforts, he said, are grounded in a security-first governance approach that has been consistent since Governor Ododo assumed office.

He emphasized that the administration is leveraging both human intelligence and modern technology to track and respond to security threats, while also building on the solid security foundation laid by the previous administration. He urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperative, assuring them that Kogi State will not be succumb to criminal forces under any guise.

The Commissioner also called on media practitioners to exercise responsibility in the reporting of security issues. He stressed the importance of avoiding sensationalism that could embolden criminal elements or cause unnecessary panic among the populace. According to him, security reportage should be guided by national interest and professional ethics, especially in times of coordinated efforts to neutralize threats.

“The Ododo administration will never fold its arms in the face of any form of insecurity,” Fanwo said. “Our silence on some operational strategies should not be mistaken for inaction. We are steps ahead of those who want to breach our peace, and we will continue to ensure that Kogi remains one of the safest states in the country.”

He concluded by reaffirming the government’s resolve to create a secure environment for all residents and investors, stating that the enemies of order will find no comfort in Kogi State.