Kogi Govt Mourns His Holiness, Pope Francis

BY AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

The Kogi State Government has joined millions of Catholic faithful and Christians around the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

The state’s Governor, Usamn Ododo In a Condolence Message signed by the state’s Information Commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Kogi State, extends his deepest condolences to the Vatican, the global Catholic community, and indeed, all people of faith who are touched by this profound loss.

The message partly reads “His Holiness, Pope Francis, was a towering figure whose moral clarity, humility, and unwavering commitment to peace and humanity resonated across continents. He was not only a spiritual shepherd to over a billion Catholics, but also a tireless advocate for justice, compassion, and the dignity of the human person. His voice rang clear in times of crisis, calling the world to higher ideals and deeper reflection”.

Gov. Ododo remembers Pope Francis as a rare beacon of hope and healing in a world often threatened by division and strife. His life was a testament to the power of faith, unity, and love for mankind.

“As the world bids farewell to this great leader, we pray that his legacy will continue to inspire global efforts toward peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding.”