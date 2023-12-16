Kogi Govt dissolves LG Counclis, bids them farewell

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi state Government has dissolved all the 21Llocal Government Councils including termination of the 239 councillors, following the expiration of their three year tenure.

Commissioner for Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Salaudeen Ozigi Deedat, in a statement on Thursday, announced the dissolution.

The Commissioner, who congratulated the erswhile Executive Chairmen of the 21 Local Government Councils across of State, congratulated them for their successful tenure.

The Government was, however, silent on who administer the Councils pending when the next local government election will be conducted in the state.

‘On behalf of the management and Staff of the Ministry For Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, I wish to congratulate the Executive Chairmen of the twenty-one (21) Local Government Councils of Kogi State, for their successful end of tenure .

READ ALSO: What Tinubu told foreign ambassadors-designate in Aso…

“It is noteworthy that you all have played great partnership roles in our applaudable successes in the fight for the Security of the State, infrastructural developments, citizens’ welfarism and lots more that we have recorded within the available resources from the National down to the Local Government areas.

“I celebrate you all, as I wish you better lives in good health, after office, congratulations to you all, ” the Commissioner said.

However, Citizens are expecting the state governor , Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to either constitute caretaker committees for the councils, or order the state Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) the go ahead to conduct fresh election to fill positions that have become vacant before the expiration of his tenure

on January 27, 2024.