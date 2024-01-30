Kogi govt denies establishing “office of immediate past Governor”

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi State government, has denied rumours making me rounds that it has created an office in the Government House, to accommodate the immediate past Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oladele Nihi on Tuesday, denied the creation of the ” Office of immediate past Governor” by the present administration of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Chief Press Secretary who described the rumour as fake news urged the people of the state and the general public to disregard such handiwork of psychotic mischief makers, who have been thrown into confusion by the unprecedented achievements of the former Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to a mischievous report that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved the establishment of the “Office of the Immediate Past Governor” to be domiciled in the Government House.

“The fake news should be disregarded as the handiwork of psychotic mischief makers, who have been thrown into confusion by the unprecedented achievements of our former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, CON, and the realization that the good people of Kogi State sincerely appreciate him.

“The laughable report was concocted to create disaffection and mislead the public, but the authors failed woefully to confuse intelligent Nigerians.

“We thank the media for exercising restraint and detecting it on their own, that the report was fake.

“We, however, urge the general public to always fact-check before spreading fake news.

Nihi said the idea of tiring Bello down in Kogi government house is absurd as he is aiming at national achievements and not clinging to a redundant position.

Creating such an office contradicts the essence of progress and forward thinking leadership, the CPS stated.

There was a rumour that the immediate past Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, may be housed inside the Government House to direct affairs of the new Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.