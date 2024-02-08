Kogi govt. blames water scarcity on poor electricity power

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi State government has identified the poor electricity power supply to the water plants as the major cause of perennial water shortage across the state.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Engineer Muhammed Yahaya Farouk , revealed yesterday, at the presentation of the draft report on water supply, sanitation master plan and investment plan for Kogi State, held at the Satoff Hotel, Lokoja.

Engineer Farouk disclosed that the new Kogi State government is very concerned about the plight of the people, particularly none availability of water, not only in Lokoja, the state capital, but the entire state.

While commending the effort of the past administration to providing resources that endured the water sector, the Commissioner, assured that the new Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, is poised to ensure constant portable, clean and hygienic water for the people.

He disclosed that the generating plants at various treatment plants consume a lot of diesel , now very expensive for the maintenance of the treatment plants.

Aside adequate funding for the ministry, vandalization of the pipes and lack of commitment by the consumers in paying for water bills by the consumers in expected floods have contributed immensely to the inability of the ministry to provide constant and clean water for the people, promising that the anomalies will soon be rectified.

Speaking to journalists, the member representing Lokoja 1 Constituency at the Kogi State House of Assembly, who is also the Chairman House Committee on Water Resources, Hon.Tijani bn Ebeiya, noted that the problem with water supply has been inadequate funding.

He appealed to the state government to prioritize the water sector as it is the life wire of the people, assuring water shortage will soon be a thing of the past.

While commending the state government for the effort at providing water to the communities the legislator, frowned at the deliberate refusal of consumers in paying for bills.

Earlier the lead consultant from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dr Linda Matu Akpa, who presented the draft on the project, Water Supply Sanitation Master plan and Investment plan for Kogi State,said the objective is to identify capital projects needed for Water and Sanitation System, meeting the demand and finance readiness for the sector.