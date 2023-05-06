Kogi: Governorship aspirant commend Bello for successful conduct of APC primary

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has been described as the emancipator of the oppressed and marginalized people of the state.

Pastor Innocent Ihiovi, one of the APC Governorship aspirants that voluntarily stepped down from the contest, said the Governor demonstrated high level of political leadership by his ingenuity of successfully midwifing a peaceful and successful primary election that has produced Ododo Ahmed Usman as his likely successor.

Pastor Ihiovi who noted with satisfaction the unprecedented acceptance of the APC Governorship candidate Ahmed Usman Ododo by the party members, affirmed that the choice was not teleguided, but wish of the people.

In his message of appreciation sent to the Governor, the Pastor expressed gratitude that the party members from all the wards who endorsed the candidature of Ododo.

The former governorship aspirant also disclosed that the choise of Ododo by the party members was not unconnected to the leadership qualities of the governor from whom the candidate learned the acts of kindness,service to the people and resolve to transform the state to an enviable abode for human living.

While thanking the governor and the entire Kogi state APC members, the former aspirant advised the Candidate to emulate the Yahaya Bello by ensuring equitable distribution of socio economic amenities across the state.

He therefore appealed to the people of Kogi state to vote en mass for All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming governorship election, pointing out that the state being the home of natural resources, should be utilized maximally for human progress.