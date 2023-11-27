Kogi Government queries Ohimegye Igu over involvement in politics

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi State government has issued a query to the Ohimegye Igu, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Abdulrazak Gambo Isa Koto, over alleged involvement in partisan politics.

In a query letter addressed to the Ohimegye Igu, the paramount traditional ruler of the Egbira Koto and President Kogi/Koton karfe/Lokoja traditional Council, dated November 22 2023, signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barr. Salami Momodu Ozigi Deedat, the government said it viewed very seriously that the traditional ruler engaged in partisan politics.

The letter particularly, noted that the Ohimegye deliberately engaged in partisan role in the the just concluded Gubernatorial election in Kogi state.

“This is viewed very seriously, especially that your action, role and participation in partisan politics endangered the security of your domain to the extent that crisis erupted under your watch that led to death of an innocent young lady in addition to several others that were wounded.

” This blatant action of yours is a sad contradiction of your expected role as a revered Royal Father of your status. It is more worrisome that you acted unbothered when the much coveted peace and security of the State was being threatened by your action.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu resolves Ondo state political crisis

” In view of the above, you are hereby requested to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Oral explanations may also be required from you when the State Government sets up a panel to examine your case.” The query letter stated.

The government therefore advised the revered traditional ruler to give priority attention to the content of the letter.

When our Correspondent visited the Ohimegye’s palace in Koton Karfe, the people of the town were seen in melancholous mood and all efforts to meet the officials failed as it was reported that the high Chiefs of the Chiefdom were said to be holding crucial meeting.

The Ohimegye Igu, Alhaji Abdulrazak Isa Koto is 13 years now on the throne of his great grand parents, after resigning as a Senior Police Officer.