Kogi: FRSC records 324 deaths, 1,706 injured persons in 2022 road accidents

BY IDRIS AHMED

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it recorded 324 deaths and 1,706 injuries sustained by victims of road crashes across Kogi State in the year 2022.

The FRSC Sector Commander for Kogi, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, while reviewing the performance of the Corps in the state, described the year 2022 as sad and very unfortunate, following the high number of crashes accompanied with avoidable deaths, injuries and loss of properties.

“The auto crashes in the year 2022 were very unfortunate and saddening considering the number of innocent lives of citizens that were wasted. From January to December 2022, the corps recorded a total number of 458 road crashes in Kogi state”, the Sector Commander revealed.

“Out of the total cases of 458 auto crashes, 5, 161 people were involved leaving 324 persons dead and 1,706 injured.

“To us as a corps, the casualty and the rate of crashes within that year is very high and unacceptable, but that’s the reality facing us today.

“We aren’t happy with the outcome of the report looking at the enormity of sensitisation and enlightenment campaigns we carried out during the period under review.

“Of course, we have to blame this on the recklessness of the motorists, some of who continually refused to heed to traffic rules and regulations to safety,” he said.

The Sector commander who warned motorists against disobeying traffic rules, also advised them to always ensure the road worthiness of their vehicles before embarking on a journey and drive with care along the highways.

He however promised that this year 2023, his Command will intensify enforcements and enlightenment programmes against speed, overloading and mixed loading of goods and passengers, especially in trucks and other vehicles meant to convey only goods.

