Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Polls: NSCDC Commended On Peaceful Elections

A Coalition Of Civil Society Organizations Lead By UNITED FRONT FOR PEACEFUL AND CREDIBLE ELECTIONS Who Monitored The Kogi, Bayelsa And Imo In His Over 10 Page Report On The Election Across The 3 States, Applauded The Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) For The Peaceful Conduct Of Elections In Kogi, Bayelsa And Imo States Respectfully.

In A Statement Signed By Its National President, Comrade Olajide Victor The Group Said The Officers And Men Of The Corps Were Professional, Patriotic, And Non-Partisan In The Discharge Of Their Duties.

According To Him, The Robust Security Arrangement Put In Place By Commandant-General Ahmed Audi Ensured That The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Staff, Election Materials, And Citizens Were Secured During The Polls.

Olajide Recalled That Thousands Of Personnel Were Deployed Across The States.

He Acknowledged That They Were Properly Trained In Regimentation, Crowd Control, Arms-Bearing, And Election Management Techniques For Full Security Coverage Of The Election.

It Said The Officers Also Showed That They Were Abreast Of The Conduct Of Security Operations “Before Collation, During And After The Elections As Shown In The Various Trainings Across The Country Before The 2023 General Elections.

According To Him, This Also Goes To Show That The Rebranding Efforts Of The Present Leadership Of The NSCDC Helmsman, Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, Have Really Taken Its Toll On The Officers And Men Of The Corps.”

Also Worthy Of Commendation,

Olajide applauded the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, for the payment of election allowances to officers and men of the corps.

According to him, this will enhance current repositioning and rebranding of the NSCDC for effective service delivery in the reduction of criminalities and vandalism of assets across Nigeria.

“This gesture is such that should be emulated by both public and private organizations in the country towards a peaceful future elections because a happy family will produce a highly motivated officer or personnel which lends credence to the biblical injunction when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice”.

Passing A Vote Of Confidence On “The Pro-Active And Open-Door Policy” Of The Present Leadership Of The NSCDC In Deepening Nigerian Democracy, Values, The Comrade Olajide Victor Urged Citizens To Support Other Security Agencies In The Discharge Of Their Constitutional Mandates.