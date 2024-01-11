Kogi Assembly urges Police to intensify surveillance as robbery, kidnappings resurge.

By Idris Ahmed

Kogi state House of Assembly has called on the Police to regig its operations across the State inview of the renewed wave of robbery and kidnappings.

The call was part of the resolutions passed at Tuesday’s plenary following motions moved by members on the spate of insecurity arising from recent incessant violent criminal activities.

In a motion of urgent public importance, the member representing Yagba East State constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Obaro, disclosed that six persons have been kidnapped in the last in his constituency.

Hon. Obaro stated that the issue of kidnapping and armed robbery is gradually spreading in his constituency, creating fears and uncertainty in individuals, families and the entire area.

His words “I am aware that in the last three weeks, six different cases of attacks, leading to loss of lives, that are likened to banditry were reported in addition to other cases of kidnapping now on the rise.

“These attacks are affecting businesses already and dissipating the resources of the vulnerable pour victims.

“It is my desire that measures be resolved by this honourable House to address these issues and ensure that people can live their lives without fear of violence and molestation”.

The lawmaker called on the State Government to investigate the increasing cases of armed robbery and kidnapping with a view to identifying individuals involved, their modus operandi and areas of operations, and putting an end to same.

He, however, commended the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for securing the State for more than seven years, praying that, his motion will be given an urgent attention to restore peace in his constituency.

” A passionate plea be conveyed by this august Assembly urging the State Government to provide a 24-hour security surveillance on Isanlu to Egbe road, if necessary, the military, local hunters or Vigilantes should be involved to curb the criminal threats” he added.

Seconding the motion, the member representing Igalamela/Odolu Major Enefola, lamented that the resurge of kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery remains a thing of concern for all in the State, stressing that, all hands must be on deck to address this societal menace.

” On the 24th of December, 2023, a Rev. Father was kidnapped in my Local Government when he was going to perform his religion obligation. Ransom was paid before he was released. I will like us to speedily invite the head of vigilantes, to know their challenges and see how we can rub minds together to curb the growing spate of armed robbery, kidnapping across the State” he submitted.

Ruling on the motion, the Speaker of the house, Rt Hon. Aliyu Umar, posited that the people of Kogi State are aware of the giant achievement of present administration in term of security.

He charged the house Committee on Security to interface with the newly appointed caretaker Chairmen to chart a way forward in addressing the present insecurity across the State.

Meanwhile, A bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the customary court of appeal (Establishment) law, 2008 and other matters connected therewith, as well as a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Kogi State area Courts law, 1991 and other matters connected therewith, 2023 and a bill for a law to enact the Kogi State animal disease control and other related matters law 2023 have passed through first reading in the Kogi State House of Assembly.