Kogi APC Governorship aspirant, Ohiare, promises industrialisation of the state.

By Idris Ahmed

An aspirant for the governorship election in Kogi State, Dr. Sanusi Ohiare has promised to prioritize industrialisation of the state if given the mandate.

Dr. Ohiare who was addressing journalists at the ‘media parley for Governorship aspirants’, organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kogi State Council, said Kogi is blessed with abundant human and natural resources begging for exploitation and investment.

“Kogi State has a lot of potentials for utmost productivity to curb the alarming high rate of unemployment that has pushed some youths into crimes and criminalities .

” Kogi has the two great rivers passing through it that can be used for agricultural activities as well as water transportation of goods and persons. If elected, I will approach the Federal Government to complete the Lokoja river port.” The aspirant disclosed.

As part of agricultural activities, he said local government staff and teachers will be encouraged to engage in farming for local consumption and exportation.

The aspirant stated that he will liaze with the Federal Government to extend the railway service from Itakpe to Abuja through Lokoja, the state capital and that Kogi deserves an air port to boost major local and international businesses.

According to Ohiare, if elected governor of Kogi state, an Agency to be called ” Kogi work” would be created to train skills in order to be self reliant after graduation from school.

Dr. Ohiare who was Director, Rural Electrification programme of the present administration, said constant and sustenance of electricity will be a priority of his administration as the energy will bolster small scale industries

With the availability of gas and the pipelines passing through the state to other parts of the country, Kogi state will be able to generate its own electricity.

To sustain the successes recorded in the education sector by Governor Yahaya Bello, Dr.Ohiare promised to provide free education at primary and secondary schools.