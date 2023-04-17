Kogi 2023: Braimoh clinches A A Governorship ticket

By Idris Ahmed

The Action Alliance, (AA), one of the 18 political parties in Nigeria, on Monday, conducted primary election to pick its candidate for the November Kogi State Governorship election.

The Kogi State congress of the Action Alliance held at the Reverton Hotel,Lokoja, elected Mr Olayinka Braimoh from Kogi West Senatorial district as its flag bearer.

Braimoh defeated his opponent by scoring 105 votes to defeat his closest rival who got only 5 votes, Mr Ada Haruna withdrew his aspiration some minutes before the commencement of the election.

The AA party in its uniqueness adopted what it called ‘option A 4 for the conduct of the election where voters (delegates) file behind the aspirant of their choice.

The process was fast, brief and results achieved without any delay or protest.

Announcing the result of the election, the Presiding Officer, Mr Abarugo James, commended both the aspirants and the delegates for their peaceful disposition and maturity throughout the process.

James equally thanked the Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission who were on ground to monitor and report the outcome of the election.

In his acceptance speech, the AA candidate, Olayinka Braimoh commended the entire members, leadership and the delegates of the party for their cooperation, commitment and foresight in choosing him to be the party’s flag bearer for the November Governorship election.

He promised to make Kogi state happy through his planned programme for wealth creation and distribution using the abundant human and natural resources in the state.

Braimoh, who lamented that he is concerned by high level of penury and poverty that has made life meaningless to many people especially in Kogi State, raised hope that if elected governor, the state will be industrialized.

READ ALSO: Tinubu does his best work in dead of the night

He explained that the state has abundant land for agricultural revolution to be effected through mechanisation, while trade and commerce in local products will be encouraged by assistance from government.

According to the AA candidate, primary and secondary schools education shall be free and health care workers and facilities will be provided at both urban and rural settlements.

He assured rural infrastructure like roads, electricity, potable water and socio economic amenities will be provided at less the rural/urban drift..He appealed to the people of Kogi State especially the youth and women groups to be determined in struggle to move the state away from the present decadent social order that is presently ruining the society.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com