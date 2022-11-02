KNCV donates mobile trucks for tuberculosis testing, treatment in Benue

By Doosuur Iwambe

Worried over the increase and missing number of tuberculosis (TB) cases in Nigeria, the KNCV has donated a clinic for tuberculosis treatment known as “Wellness on Wheels” (WoW) to Benue state government.

Speaking during the official handover of the mobile trucks to Gov Samuel Ortom, at the Internally Displaced Persons Daudu Camp 3, in Guma Local Government Area of the state, the Executive Director of KNVC foundation, Dr Berthrand Odume said, the truck services will help in the fight against TB in the state.

Dr Odume lamented that Nigeria tops the list on TB burden in Africa and is number six in the world with a whole lot of people within the community having TB but unaware of their status.

He said; “Those who are in the know of their TB status shy away from accessing medical education on grounds of stigmatisation, hence, the need to join hands to fight the disease.

“If you really want to find about 49 percent of missing TB cases in Nigeria, the efforts should be focused in the communities,” Odume said.

Odume added that the organisation was funded by the United States Agency for International Development, Nigeria, and was presently working in 14 states of the federation supporting TB related projects and in another seven states supporting COVID 19 vaccination projects, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Gov Ortom in his response applauded KNCV Tuberculosis Foundation Nigeria for bringing the intervention to the people’s doorsteps.

He said, his administration would leave no stone unturned to make the programme succeed.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, urged the people to take advantage of the free tuberculosis services and particularly identified women as vital in addressing such issues.

He urged them to report any person who was found with symptoms to enable them curtail the spread of the life treating disease.

