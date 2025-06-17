KloverHarris marks World Consultancy Day, pledges business impact

By Godwin Anyebe

In recognition of World Consultancy Day 2025, celebrated globally on the first Thursday of June, KloverHarris, a leading African management consulting firm, joins professionals worldwide to honour the vital role of consultants in driving transformation, performance, and strategic growth across industries.

Observed annually and championed by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), World Consultancy Day celebrates the achievements of consultants who deliver expert advisory services that help businesses and institutions adapt, thrive, and remain competitive in today’s fast-changing world.

“At KloverHarris, consultancy isn’t just what we do—it’s what drives us,” said Bukola Ariyibi, Managing Partner of KloverHarris. “Every day, we partner with private enterprises, public institutions, and multilateral organisations to unlock value, strengthen resilience, and shape sustainable futures. On World Consultancy Day, we proudly reaffirm our commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity in all that we do.”

KloverHarris provides end-to-end advisory and implementation support across business strategy, operations, policy development, organisational transformation, human capital, financial planning, and digital solutions. With deep local insight and global perspectives, the firm has built a reputation for delivering solutions that are practical, data-driven, and impact-oriented.

In today’s complex operating environment, clients increasingly turn to management consultants not just to solve problems, but to anticipate them. From streamlining processes and optimising resources to shaping long-term growth strategies, consultants serve as critical partners in nation-building and private sector transformation.

“On World Consultancy Day 2025, we recognise and commend consultants who continue to drive impactful change across boardrooms, industries, and economies,” said Bukola. “At KloverHarris, we remain committed to delivering strategic guidance that enables our clients to navigate complexity with confidence, achieve operational clarity, and realise measurable outcomes.”