Kloop convinced decision to leave Liverpool at end of season right

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is “convinced” leaving the club is “right” and has “no regrets” about the decision.

The German announced on Friday he would leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp, 56, said he realised his “resources are not endless” as his side continue to compete for four trophies this campaign.

“With all the responsibility you have in this job, you have to be top of your game,” Klopp said.

“I’ve been doing this 24 years now. When you have the career I had it’s almost impossible to start where I did and arrive at Liverpool.

“I always invested everything I had. I realised my resources are not endless and I prefer to pack everything into this season and then have a break or stop or whatever. We’re not young rabbits any more and we don’t jump as high as we did.

“I still think it’s the right thing to do. I don’t take these things lightly. I’m convinced it’s right. I have no regrets but a lot of special memories.”

Klopp said the players did not ask many questions when he told them of his decision but that the “fight” was there for the rest of the season.

“We have a really strong bond with the players so they didn’t ask questions yet because we are professionals,” he said.

“You can see the boys are in a really good mood. They weren’t having a party when I told them but it was just an announcement.”

Klopp’s announcement comes despite his current contract, which he signed in April 2022, running out in 2026 and he said at that time he was “100% convinced” he would continue until then.

But, having taken over the club in 2015, he said a tricky season last year – where Liverpool didn’t win any major silverware and finished fifth in the Premier League – was followed by a “difficult” summer of rebuilding and that his energy levels are “not endless”.

“I can’t do it on three wheels, I don’t want to be a passenger. My manager skills is based on energy and relationships,” he said.

“I am who I am and where I am because of how I am. I cannot be that any more.”