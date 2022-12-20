Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard throws fan off stage

A trending video has shown the unfriendly moment the bouncer of famous Nigerian musician Daniel Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, flung a man who came up the stage and attempted to dance with the musician.

The viral video captures the moment the singer’s bodyguard unleashed his wrath on a man who attempted something unusual at the singer’s concert recently.

In the clip, Kizz Daniel could be seen performing and dancing to his ‘Cough (Odo)’ hit track when suddenly a man rushed onto the stage and began to dance.

While Kizz Daniel smiled at the man’s dance steps, his bodyguard, who didn’t welcome the intrusion, immediately showed up and urged him to leave the stage.

The man refused to step out gently rather, he began dodging the bouncer and kept dancing. It didn’t take long for the bouncer to get hold of him, hijack him from the back and throw him forcefully into the crowd, which left many people screaming.

Social media users faulted the man, while some thought that the bouncer took extreme action.

