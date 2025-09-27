Kizz Daniel Denies Rumors of Frozen Bank Accounts Amid Concert Dispute

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, widely known as Kizz Daniel, has debunked circulating rumors that his bank accounts were frozen following an alleged contractual dispute tied to the cancelled Afrobeats Meets Berlin concert.

The reports, which spread rapidly across blogs and social media platforms earlier this week, claimed that the “Buga” crooner was facing financial restrictions after allegedly breaching agreements with foreign promoters. Some outlets went as far as suggesting that the singer had been blacklisted by financial authorities.

But in a swift reaction, Kizz Daniel took to his official social media pages on Thursday to set the record straight. He dismissed the speculation as “false and misleading,” assuring fans that his finances remain intact and that he is focused on his forthcoming projects.

The controversy traces back to Afrobeats Meets Berlin, a highly anticipated international concert scheduled for late August, which Kizz Daniel was billed to headline. The event was eventually cancelled, with promoters citing “logistical challenges” and “unexpected financial disagreements.”

Soon after, stories began making the rounds that the singer had failed to honor his contract, prompting promoters to pursue legal action. Several unverified claims alleged that Nigerian courts ordered the freezing of his bank accounts pending investigation, igniting widespread speculation among fans and critics.

Reacting to the issue, the singer, through his management, stated that while disagreements with promoters occasionally arise in the entertainment industry, they do not amount to financial sanctions or frozen accounts.

“I want to assure my fans and the general public that these claims are entirely false. My accounts are not frozen, and I have not been blacklisted. People should be careful not to fall for baseless gossip,” Kizz Daniel wrote.

He further stressed that his energy is directed at creating new music and preparing for his upcoming album, which is expected to drop later this year.

This is not the first time Kizz Daniel has been linked to disputes with event organizers. In 2022, the singer faced backlash after failing to perform at a concert in Tanzania, a development that led to his brief arrest and public apology. While he later reconciled with the promoters and staged a makeup show, the incident fueled perceptions that the artist often clashes with organizers.

Nevertheless, Kizz Daniel has remained one of Nigeria’s most consistent hitmakers. With songs like Woju, Mama, One Ticket, and the globally successful Buga, he has carved a reputation as a reliable hit machine in the Afrobeats space.

Entertainment analysts say the persistence of such rumors highlights the scrutiny top Nigerian artists face as they expand internationally. According to media commentator Ayo Lawal, “Kizz Daniel’s career shows that Afrobeats stars are under a microscope. Any cancelled show or contractual misunderstanding can easily spiral into damaging rumors.”

For now, the singer is brushing off the controversy, urging fans to focus on his forthcoming projects. His management has also hinted at a global tour for 2026, designed to cement his influence across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.