King Sunny Ade Addresses Kidnapping Rumors

Legendary juju musician King Sunny Ade has broken his silence regarding rumors circulating on social media about his alleged kidnapping. In a statement released by his management on Friday, the iconic performer assured fans, friends, and the general public of his safety and well-being.

“I am alive, well, and in good health,” King Sunny Ade said, firmly dismissing the claims as completely false and unfounded. He expressed appreciation for the concern shown by his admirers but urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified reports that could cause unnecessary panic and anxiety.

The 77-year-old music icon, whose career spans over five decades, emphasized the importance of responsible information sharing, especially in an era where misinformation can travel quickly and widely through digital platforms.

His management also revealed that King Sunny Ade has been busy with personal projects and upcoming musical engagements, and was shocked to learn of the false reports.

“We urge fans and media outlets to always verify news from official sources before sharing,” the statement added.

Supporters of the music legend have since taken to social media to celebrate the clarification, expressing relief and sending him messages of love and continued admiration.

King Sunny Ade, often referred to as the King of Juju Music, remains one of Nigeria’s most beloved cultural ambassadors, known not only for his pioneering sound but also for his calm demeanor and dignified public image.