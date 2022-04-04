King Mubaraq Releases EP, Says It’s ‘Past Tense’

The wait is now over as Nigerian versatile artiste and songwriter, who is famous as King Mubaraq, has released his much anticipated Extended Play – EP, ‘Past Tense’.

The project has been long expected by his fans in Nigeria and diaspora.

The album, so far, has gained a lot of attention of music lovers and critics. For weeks now, it has been the talk of the town, with fans urging the budding singer to make true his claim of giving them a melodious project.

As soon as the EP, produced by popular Nigerian beatmaker, Smoothkiss, was dropped, it recorded multiple downloads and streaming across multiple plafroms. And it is expected that the “catchy tunes would rock clubs and top billboard charts and airwaves across the globe.”

Some of the songs in the projects include ‘Bite Me’, ‘Feel Me’, ‘Change’, ‘Laga Dat’ and really all of the tracks are doing pretty good on streaming platforms, with fans debating which of the EP songs would thrive better.

