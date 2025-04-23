Killings, Kidnapping in Benue: Moro Berates Tinubu, Security Agencies’

By Tom Okpe

The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, has decried the persistent killings in his constituency, expressing frustration over the worsening security situation.

Moro, who lamented the failure of relevant authorities to protect lives and property, accused security agencies in the State of neglecting their duties, also, faulting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allegedly disregarding resolutions passed by the Senate, aimed at addressing the country’s security crisis.

Moro made this known while speaking as a guest on Democracy Today, a programme produced by African Independent Television, on Monday saying: “There’s no Benue person with a conscience today that would say he or she is not bothered by the resurgence of killings across the State. We are tired of burying our slain citizens. These killings need to stop.

“It gladdens my heart that the Governor has finally spoken up. He condemned the recent killings. He has been silent, and his silence has not been golden. One hopes he goes beyond condemnation and makes promises. These are not enough.”

Also, Speakers of State Legislatures have strongly condemned the recent upsurge in attacks and killings in various parts of the country.

In a statement by their Chairman, Adebo Ogundoyin, on Monday, the Legislators expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of lives, mass displacements, and emotional trauma inflicted on citizens by the escalating violence.

Ogundoyin, who is the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, said the conference is alarmed by the frequency and brutality of the incidents, and apparent inability to curtail the bloodshed, stressing that the era of rhetorical condemnations was over.

He noted that what the country urgently needed was decisive, coordinated action from all tiers of Government.

While acknowledging that matters of defence and National Security fall within the purview of the Federal Government, Ogundoyin stressed that all levels of Government must take responsibility for protecting, lives and welfare of Nigerians.

He urged State Governorship to rise to the challenge, reminding them that governance extends beyond infrastructure and ceremonial appearances.

The chairman called for the enactment and enforcement of laws that promotes Community Policing and other grassroots-oriented security strategies, encouraging States to develop proactive frameworks, integrating Local intelligence, social support systems, and youth participation to combat Insecurity, effectively.

Ogundoyin further called on the Federal Government to meaningfully engage the citizenry and introduce bold, practical measures to cushion the hardship caused by its current economic policies, noting that millions of Nigerians are groaning under the weight of inflation, unemployment, and high cost of living crisis.

“The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria strongly condemns the recent wave of brutal terrorist attacks and killings across several States in the country, notably in Plateau, Borno, Benue, Niger and, most recently, Kwara State.

“These gruesome acts have led to the tragic loss of lives, widespread displacement, and unimaginable trauma for thousands of Nigerians. We are alarmed by the escalating insecurity in the land and the seeming helplessness with which these attacks are met. The time for mere condemnation and rhetoric has passed; urgent and coordinated action is now required at all levels of Government to end these bloodbaths, Tom enable the people breath fresh air,” the Chairman added.