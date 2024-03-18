Killing of 16 soldiers: Fear of reprisal grips Delta community as Tinubu fumes

By Andrew Orolua, Ukpono Ukpong

Fear of possible reprisal has gripped residents of Okuama in Ughelli South local government area and Okolaba in Bomadi local government area of Delta State.

No fewer than 16 Army officers and soldiers were on Thury killed in an ambush by youths in Okuama and their corpses dumped in river and nearby bushes.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the killings on Sunday, declaring that the federal government will not accept the barbaric act.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have already laid siege to Okuama even as many of the residents have fled the community in anticipation of reprisal attack by soldiers.

The Army authorities have recovered 15 bodies of the slain personnel with some of the corpses having their entrails disgorged and heads severed from their bodies.

A joint task force led by Major General Jamal Abdussalam, discovered the mutilated bodies in Okuama.

The conflict intensified when Okoloba youths allegedly ambushed and killed three Okuama youths, triggering a cycle of violence.

The slain military personnel were said to be on a peace mission to the communities when they were ambushed and killed by the youths.

The Nigerian Army had since confirmed the killing of the officers and men, promising swift investigation and arrests.

President Tinubu’s reaction, conveyed through a statement said, “We will not accept this wicked act.”

Tinubu declared that the ambush and killing of the officers amounted to “a direct attack on our nation.”

He praised the “heroism, courage and uncommon grit and patriotism” of the fallen men, vowing that the “cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished.”

The President said he had directed the military high command to respond to the situation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Any attack on our armed forces is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act,” Tinubu reiterated .

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquility in every part of Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

The President joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the deaths while extending profound condolences to the families and colleagues of the slain officers and men.

According to him, the soldiers have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of their fatherland.

The attack of the military personnel is reminiscent of a similar one in November 1999 when youths of Odi in Bayelsa State attacked and killed some military personnel in the community.

No fewer than 900 residents in the Odi community were killed by soldiers who stormed the community in a reprisal attacks, reducing the entire community to rubble.

A similar reprisal attack in Zaki Biam, Benue State in 2001, also left over 200 residents dead when troops stormed the yam producing town to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers by youths in the community.

The military attacks on Odi and Zaki Biam drew widespread criticism against the then Olusegun Obasanjo administration within and outside the country.

The two attacks had been documented as “Odi massacre” and “Zaki Biam massacre”. Years after, the courts awarded Odi and Zaki Biam towns compensation amounting to hundreds of billions of naira against the Nigerian government.

In an apparent move to stave off possible large scale killing that could follow the killings of military personnel in Okuama, the community has already accused the military authorities of genocide.

Leaders of the community at the weekend roundly condemned the military siege to Okuama, calling for intervention of the federal government and the international community.

Already, many houses have reportedly been set ablaze in Okuama, allegedly by soldiers while some arrests have been made.

A senator representing the area, Ede Dafinone has urged all parties to embrace peace as he called for a thorough investigation to prevent further bloodshed.

Another Delta senator, Ned Nwoko has echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the need for restraint and justice.

The military authorities gave a breakdown of the casualties in a statement by the acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

The statement said the commanding officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, two Majors, one Captain and 12 soldiers lost their lives.

The statement siad in part, “The troops of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi local government area of Delta State, while on peace mission to Okuama community in the Bomadi LGA of Delta State, were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call regarding the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities, both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 soldiers.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Government.”

The statement concluded by saying the military remained focused and committed to its mandate of maintaining peace and security in the country, confirming that some arrests had been made, while steps were being taken to unravel the motive behind the attack.

Amidst calls for calm, the underlying issues of poverty and societal unrest were highlighted as contributing factors to the conflict. Civil society organisations urged both civilians and the military to exercise restraint and professionalism in handling the crisis.

The latest tragic events in Delta serve as a sobering reminder of the fragility of peace and the urgent need for dialogue and resolution in conflict-prone regions.