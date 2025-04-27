Kidnappers open fire on travellers, abduct passengers, kill driver in Zamfara

By Kingsley Chukwuka

A passenger Golf vehicle plying the Zamfara State highway, was on Sunday afternoon hijacked by kidnappers, who killed the driver of the vehicle and abducted five passengers.

The incident made known to newsmen by a security expert said the bandits blocked the highway pretending to be security agents who usually man check points.

READ ALSO: Gunmen attacks Pro-Wike Mega Rally In Bayelsa

Upon receiving a distress call, joint security forces were swiftly mobilized to the scene. The driver, who was initially injured, was rushed to Bagega Primary Healthcare Centre but was later confirmed dead, the security expert said.

According to him: “Security agencies have since intensified efforts to rescue the abducted victims and track down the perpetrators responsible for the attack”.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident as of the time of this report and all efforts to get them speak, proves abortive.