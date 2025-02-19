Kidnappers now face death penalty in Edo

By Msugh Ityokura

The Edo State House of Assembly Tuesday, passed the State Kidnapping Prohibition Law 2025, imposing death sentence on convicted kidnappers

The lawmakers amended the existing 2013 law, which previously stipulated life imprisonment and property confiscation

The majority leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, had earlier moved the motion for the house to resolve into the committee of the whole to consider the bill clause-by-clause.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Henry Okaka, member representing Owan East.

During the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, the lawmakers amended the existing law 2013, which had provided for life imprisonment and confiscation of property allegedly used for kidnapping

The lawmakers, however, amended the law to provide stiffer penalty of death sentence and confiscation of property used in the act.

Proponents argue that the death penalty deters potential criminals from committing murder, as they will fear losing their own lives just as executing convicted murderers may prevent future killings