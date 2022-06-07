Kidnappers meet waterloo in gunfire exchange with police on Asaba-Benin Expressway

By Nosa Akenzua

Three suspected kidnappers on Sunday met their waterloo after exchange of gunfire with police operatives in Delta State.

According to a statement by the Police Spokesman in the state, DSP Edafe Bright, “Operatives of the Command’s Rapid Response Squad, while on undercover anti-crime patrol along Asaba/Benin Expressway, saw some armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five {5},” adding that they “suddenly emerged from the bush around Umunede, and fired gunshots at the space bus in an attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants but unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives.”

“The team smartly disembarked from the vehicle and returned fire.

The Armed hoodlums on realising that their potential victims were policemen, ran into the bush, DailyTimes gathered.

The team went into a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums during which three members of the gang were fatally wounded and one fabricated revolver pistol, six 7.62mm live ammunition, four expended 7.62mm ammunition were recovered from them.

The injured hoodlums were taken to the hospital but died while receiving treatment,” DSP Edafe added.

READ ALSO: Adamu is joking – Akeredolu rejects Lawan as APC…

“Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing,” the police said.

In another development at the weekend, “operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cult Unit, acting on a tip-off, raided a criminal hideout in an uncompleted building along Mariam Babangida Way, opposite North-West Filling Station, Asaba, Delta State, during which 540 rounds of live cartridges, three Elepac Generators, one solar light, one singer sewing machine, two television sets and one Lifan motorcycle, all suspected to have been stolen, were recovered and the suspect named Suleiman Musa ‘m’ age 48 yesrs was arrested.”

The police image maker, who disclosed this in a statement, added that “investigation was ongoing.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...