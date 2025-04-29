Kidnappers abducts wife, daughter of village chief in Kaduna

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Wife of a village chief and his daughter has been abducted in Southern Kaduna in a midnight attack on Sunday that also claimed many lives.

Harira Abdullahi, wife and Maryam Suleiman Galadima, daughter, were given as names of the victims.

The village chief Alhaji Shuaibu Suleiman who hailed from Aboro in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, reported the incident to security authorities on Monday morning.

According to him, the incident occurred around 7:36 pm when the attackers stormed my residence and forcefully seized my wife and daughter.

A resident of the community, who also spoke to newsmen under condition of anonymity, confirmed the abduction, describing the incident as devastating.

“The attack threw the community into confusion, and residents quickly mobilized to rescue the abducted women,” the resident said.

However, the attempted rescue mission turned tragic when the gunmen opened fire on the pursuing locals.

“As we followed them into the bush to rescue the victims, the gunmen shot at us. Tragically, one of our members, Umar Abdullahi, was killed, and another, Suleiman, was injured and is now being treated,” the source explained.

The body of the deceased was buried according to Islamic rites on Monday.

The source further called for urgent reinforcement of security in the community, stressing the need to protect lives and secure the release of the abducted women.