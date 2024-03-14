Kidnapped school pupils: We won’t pay a dime in ransom, Tinubu vows

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the federal government will not pay “a dime” in ransom to free the over 280 pupils and teachers abducted from their school premises.

They were abducted from the local authority school in Kuriga, Kaduna State last Thursday, March 7, 2024 by armed bandits who herded them into their hideouts in the forest.

About 15 pupils of an Islamiya school in Sokoto, and no fewer than 200 women and children in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Borno States were similarly abducted within the same period.

The abductors are reportedly demanding for N40 trillion in ransom for the release of the abductees who are still in their captivity.

A self acclaimed terrorist negotiator, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, is seeking the nod of the federal government to negotiate with the bandits for the release of the captives.

But President Tinubu, during Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he presided over at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, rejected the ransom option.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the President Tinubu working round the clock to ensure the safe return of all the captives.

“Also in council today, Mr. President reiterated his directive to security agencies and Ministry of Defence to ensure that those our kids that have been abducted by this criminal gangs are brought back to their homes safely. And Mr. President has also reiterated his zero tolerance for the payment of ransom, that was also mentioned by Mr. President in Council today.

“So, the security agencies are working around the clock. These children and people that have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon. The security agencies are working hard in that direction. And Mr. President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by government to any of his criminal elements. I think it’s important that this be put out there,” Idris said.

When asked about the specific support the United States is prepared to offer Nigeria in the rescue effort, Idris said: “Talking about what support if any, are we getting from other countries, specifically the US. Well, we are aware that is not just the US that has actually offered. Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria. But what we can tell you is that government is still reviewing these offers and the position of government will be made known to you.

“The reporter from Channels you talked about the apparent surge in kidnapping in the country. Now, it is true that some of these are happening. We have seen what has happened in Kaduna, in Borno State and then in Sokoto. Of course, government is watching that very closely and not just watching but also agencies are actually taking proactive steps to ensure that this is halted significantly.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders want NASS to adopt Auditor-General’s..

“Now, like I said, Mr. President has said that is an unacceptable situation. The government will not condone abductions or kidnapping or any kind of criminality in that direction. We are saying of course, this happened and government is taking very proactive steps first to mitigate that and also to stop the spread of this.

“You know, we are seeing some kind of movement and the more security agencies are also hitting these targets, the more these criminals are pushed to also getting some soft targets. But government is not taking any excuses. The President has directed that security agencies must as a matter of urgency, ensure that these children and all those who have been kidnapped are brought back in safety and also in the process to ensure that not a dime is paid for ransom.

“So it’s important to underscore that government is not paying anybody any dime. And the government is optimistic that these children and other people that are abducted will be brought back to their families in safety. It is very important for us to note that.”