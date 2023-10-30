Keyamo woos investors negotiates United Airline’s direct flights from Houston

BY CHUKUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, has made efforts to attract investors to Nigeria’s aviation industry, just as he disclosed that talks are at an advanced stage between Nigeria and United States of America (USA) over resumption of direct flights from Huston.

Keyamo, who was on a working visit to Houston, Texas on his ongoing quest to solicit for investors for the Aviation industry. was a guest of honour at the Fidelity International Trade & Creative Connect that held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las America, Houston, Texas where he met with the Mayor of Houston, Texas, Sylvester Turner and his team members.

According to a statement by the Minister’s special assistant, media and communications, Tunde Moshood, said Keyamo also discussed issues of bilateral relationship regarding the resumption of direct flights from the US to Nigeria.

“I spoke with the Mayor of Houston Texas, and his team to advance talks regarding the resumption of direct flights from Houston to Nigeria”, he said.

Other interesting diplomatic consideration the two envoy looked at is the opening of a Nigerian consulate in Houston.

The visit also saw the Minister touring the fast developing Aerospace of the city in Elington.

“During my visit to Houston, I also took time to visit the fast developing Aerospace of the city in Elington. I met Mr. Arturo Machuca, Director of Elington Airport and Houston Spacesport and his team who did a detailed presentation to us and conducted us round the Aerospace. We were well guided on the development of our own Aerospace”.

The Mayor, Sylvester Turner visited Nigeria sometime early this year, 2023 to initiate discussions on the possibility of having the mutually beneficial diplomatic relationship of the United Airlines flights resumption and the opening of Nigerian Consulate in Houston.

