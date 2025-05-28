Keyamo reiterates importance of robust aeronautical information management

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

As aviators light up Abuja as Nigeria hosts the first IFAIMA global conference, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo has emphasised the importance of Aeronautical Information Management in ensuring safe, regular, and efficient air navigation.

In his opening address at the Global Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) Conference 2025, themed “Digital AIM for a Safe and Efficient Global Air Navigation System,” held in Abuja, Keyamo called for innovation and collaboration in the aviation sector.

Keyamo highlighted the need for a robust aeronautical information ecosystem, citing the critical role that information collection, collation, and application play in ensuring safe, timely, and seamless flight operations.

He also stressed the importance of embracing change and innovation in the pursuit of excellence, noting that the aviation industry is continuously evolving.

The Minister emphasised the need for a well-trained and highly motivated workforce that can deliver the highest level of service that is globally accepted and in line with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

He further highlighted the importance of adequate and quality training of AIM Officers, citing the role of human factors in aviation safety.

Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), in turn, emphasised the strategic importance of AIM in modern air navigation, noting that AIM has evolved from paper-based systems into an intelligent, digital, and interconnected pillar of the global air traffic management system.

Farouk highlighted NAMA’s commitment to digital transformation, citing initiatives such as the implementation of the Aeronautical Information Management Automation Project (AIMAP) and the development of the National AIM Roadmap in alignment with the ICAO Global Air Navigation Plan.

He also emphasised the importance of capacity building for AIM professionals in data integrity, quality assurance, and cyber resilience.

“The takeaway is that the conference provided a platform for industry stakeholders to share experiences, expertise, and best practices in Aeronautical Information Management. The event also drove progress and improvement in the aviation industry, with a focus on safety, infrastructure development, and support for local operators.

As the conference climaxed, it is expected that it has provided a platform for industry stakeholders to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future of Aeronautical Information Management. With the theme “Digital AIM for a Safe and Efficient Global Air Navigation System,” the conference explored innovative approaches to AIM, including the use of System Wide Information Management (SWIM) to enhance efficiency.

Hosting the Global AIM 2025 conference is a testament to Nigeria’s growing reputation as a major player in the global aviation industry. The event promoted aviation safety, efficiency, and sustainability, with a focus on digital transformation and innovation in Aeronautical Information Management.

And in appreciating a successful conference, Ms. Olufunmilayo Adeyemi, President of the International Federation of Aeronautical Information Management Associations (IFAIMA), highlighted the growing importance of AIM across all regions of the world.

Adeyemi, therefore, emphasised the significance of the conference, noting that it was the first time IFAIMA’s flagship event was being hosted in the ICAO WACAF (Western and Central African) region.