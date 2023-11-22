Keyamo, govs, aviation agencies’ heads to grace NACAN’s 10th AGM

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

The National Air Traffic Communicators’ Association of Nigeria (NACAN) will hold it’s 10th Annual General Meeting / Conference Wednesday, 29th November 2023, at Bristol Palace Hotel, Kano.

In a statement issued by the President of NACAN, Alhaji Rabiu Mohammed Sani, the theme of the conference is ‘Modernizing Airtraffic Communications Profession to Promote Safety and Economic Operation of Air Navigation Services in Nigeria’

Among dignataries expected are, Mr. Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, Executive governor of Kano state, both as special guests of honour. The Guests of honour includes, Senator Hadi Sirika former Minister of Aviation, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state among others.

Engr Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will also grace the occasion while His Royal Highness Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano will be the royal father of the day.

Engr Mohammed Odunowo, managing director Nigeria Airspace Management Agency will be chief host while Capt Alkali Modibbo, Rector, Nigerian college of Aviation Technology Zaria, Prof Bako Matazu Director General Nigerian Metrological Agency, Capt Musa Nuhu Director General Civil Aviation Authority, Engr Akin Olateru of Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau and Mr Kabir Mohammed, managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria are expected to be the co- hosts.