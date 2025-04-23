Keyamo applauds ICAN’s aviation chapter as catalyst for sector reform

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, has described the inauguration of the Aviation Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) as a timely and visionary step that aligns with ongoing reforms in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Speaking at the historic event in Lagos, Mr. Keyamo commended ICAN for its continued commitment to nation-building through financial integrity and governance.

This is especially at a time when the sector faces increasing pressure to achieve greater resilience and accountability amid challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Represented by the Director, Special Duties, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Mr. Henry Agbebire, the minister noted that the newly inaugurated chapter, launched under the theme “Flightpath to Financial Excellence: Integrating Strategy, Systems, and Standards,” would play a crucial role in fostering professional excellence and instilling financial discipline across the aviation value chain.

According to him, the synergy between finance and aviation is critical to driving infrastructure development and ensuring operational sustainability in the industry.

Mr. Keyamo expressed confidence that the chapter’s activities, including its advocacy and thought leadership—will help bridge the gap between technical operations and financial stewardship, ultimately contributing to sustainable growth in the sector.

He also praised the pioneering leadership of the chapter’s Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Olatiregun, FCA, and his executive team, assuring them of the Ministry’s full support in their efforts to promote a more accountable and strategically driven aviation industry in Nigeria.