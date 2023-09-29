Kenneth Okonkwo blasts Apapa as supreme court affirms Achonu’s candidacy

Nollywood actor cum Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgement affirming the candidacy of the LP gubernatorial candidate in Imo State, Senator Athan Achonu and the leadership of the party led by Barrister Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed Achonu as the authentic candidate of the LP for the upcoming November 11th governorship election in Imo state.

The court dismissed the appeal of Basil Madura against the Labour Party over the rightful candidate of the party in the election on the grounds of locus standi.

With the latest judgement by the highest court in Nigeria, the Lamidi Apapa’s plot to hijack the affairs of the Labour Party, including the powers to nominate candidates, has finally ended.

Reacting to this, Kenneth Okonkwo, in a post via X, described the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of LP as loud-mouth political clowns.

He added that with the Supreme Court judgement, LP has no factions.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court dismisses appeal by the Lamidi Apapa renegades against the candidacy of Labour Party Imo gubernatorial candidate, Senator Nathan Achonu.

“These loud-mouth political clowns should now allow the Labour Party to be. Labour Party is one with no factions. This has been settled by the Supreme Court today. The victory of light over darkness is sure, no matter how long it takes. We mooove!!!”

