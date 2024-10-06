Kellyrae emerges winner of BBNaija

Kellyrae, Big Brother Naija ‘No Loose Guard’ housemate, has been crowned winner of the season.

Kellyrae was announced with on the 71st day of the show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the show, Ebuka, announced the winner on Sunday.

READ ALSO: How Anambra pharmaceutical hub can halt fake drug…

The eight housemates who made it to the finals were Soj, Anita, Nelly, Onyeka, Wanni, Victoria and Ozee.

As the competition winner, Kellyrae goes home with N100m of prizes.