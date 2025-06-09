Kekenapep Riders endorse Soludo for second term, elect new Exco

By Our Reporter

Tricycle operators in Anambra State, under the aegis of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, TOAN, disclosed weekend that all is set to endorse Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s second tenure come 8 November this year following his immense achievements in the state within three years in office.

Making the disclosure during the election of all branch executives of TOAN in the state, held at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government secretariat hall, the TOAN state chairman, comrade Onyekwena Michael, said that the endorsement became necessary in view of the governor’s resolve to rehabilitate all roads in the state adding that their tricycles no longer get damaged as the governor has rehabilitated the roads they ply on.

According to Michael the date of the endorsement will be made Public in no distant time and urged the governor to lift the suspension placed on them stating that the association has assisted in no small measure towards the increase of the state Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

“As a trade union we are non violent and law abiding. The governor has achieved a lot, worked on the roads we ply on and restored decorum in the transport sector and that is why we will endorse him for second tenure,” he stated.

Recall that all the new branch executives were formerly elected to pilot the affairs of the branches for four years but were however dissolved following alleged flawed election and now re elected unopposed by their members.

Reacting to the election, the state secretary, Linus Ufor, described the election as free, fair and credible and urged the elected branch executives to abide by their oath of office.

In their various remarks, the Abatete chairman, Ezenwamadu Innocent, Owerri road branch chairman, Nnamdi Obumse, Idemili North chairman, Arinze Idemili and Idemili South chairman, Ikenna Okeke, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the election and commended the state executive for her efforts in ensuring the peaceful conduct.

Earlier in his speech, the TOAN legal Adviser, Sylvester Obiorah, who was the former state chairman before he was called to bar, urged the members to be of good behaviour and avoid acts capable of dragging the image of the association to ridicule even as he called for endorsement of Soludo by TOAN following the governor’s numerous achievements in the state especially on roads that the tricycle operators now ply

Highlights of the occasion were the presentation of certificates to the elected chairmen and installation of the mayor of the council area, Chief Sylvester Nkwoka, as the patron of the state TOAN following his focus to better the welfare of the people in the area and tricycle operators in the state.

In his response the mayor told them that the people in the state were lucky to have Soludo as governor adding that what successive administrations were not able to achieve in eight years have been achieved by Soludo in three years.

“Soludo doesn’t need to worry because Anambra people will vote for him, this election is for APGA, Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra. Articulate what you want me to do for you. We want to win every ward and polling unit. When the suspension order placed on you is lifted maybe in six months’ time I hope you will be peaceful,” he queried.

The duo of Chairman and secretary, comrades Onyekwena Michael and Linus Ufor respectively, admitted that Soludo suspended some trade unions to improve on the State IGR adding that TOAN is the only union that works with the three tiers of government.